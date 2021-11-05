Kathryn Ivy Bradshaw Sabens
COEUR D’ ALENE, IDAHO — Kathryn Ivy Bradshaw Sabens, born October 17, 1949 in Charleston, South Carolina, has died, Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Kathryn died of complications related to Covid-19. She was 72 years old. She attended Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas and graduated from Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Kathryn married Norman Sabens on March 31, 1967. They were married 54 years. Norman and Kathryn have 2 children, Shannon Sabens and Shane Sabens. Kathryn worked as an Escrow Officer in real estate until her retirement. Kathryn was actively involved in The Restored Church of God. She enjoyed cooking, canning and gardening. Kathryn is survived by Norman, Shannon and Shane. She is also survived by her siblings, Ronald Mills, Deborah Hamilton, Sandra Meeks and by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Harris Creek Cemetery near Winona, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler.