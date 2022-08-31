Kathryn Gipson Dickens
GLADEWATER — Service For Kathryn Gipson Dickens, 47, of Gladewater will be at 11 o’clock Saturday at The Progressive C O G I C Church in Red Rock Community Gladewater.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater is in charge of the arrangement. She was born on December 4, 1954, and died on August 23. A viewing will be Friday, September 2, from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel 171 Pear Rd. Hwy 80 West.
