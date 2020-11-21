Kathleen Baldwin Ables

Kathy fiercely loved her husband and their two sons, Don and Rob. She was a doting Nana to her grandchildren Chase, Taylor, Jack, and Jordan. She was the light of any room she was in and her laughter was infectious.
Kathy was preceded in death by her soulmate Donny Lynn Ables, Sr. and her parents Jean and James Baldwin.
She is survived by her sons, Donny Lynn Ables, Jr. and his wife Shannon Ables of Lubbock, Texas, and James Robert Ables of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren Chase Robert Ables, Taylor Nichole Ables, Jack Wells Hertz, and Jordan Lee Ables and her wife Caitlin Brooke Ables; as well as siblings Jackie Baker, Pat Baldwin, Mike Baldwin, and their spouses.
A memorial service will be held at New Life Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 12 p.m. Please contact the church for details on how to attend virtually.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Life Baptist Church. Please send donations to New Life Baptist Church, 3575 Old Longview Rd, Tyler, Texas 75708.