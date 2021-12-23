Kathleen Ann Goldwater
TYLER — Graveside services for Kathleen Goldwater, 66, of Mt. Sylvan/Tyler, will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Pine Springs Cemetery in Tyler, Texas under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Kathleen passed away on Monday, December 20 at her home in Mt. Sylvan. She was born August 19 in Batavia, New York to Bill and Elsie Ruth Hinz. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 31 years, Sam Goldwater. She worked alongside her husband at Lone Star Rose Nursery for 30 years. Prior to working at Lone Star Rose Nursery, Kathleen was an assistant store manager for various Sam’s Club stores around the United States. She enjoyed working with computers and technology, reading, and keeping up with her friends and family. She had been a licensed pilot and enjoyed photography. Sam and Kathleen spent their lives together at work, on their farm, and taking care of their many animals throughout the years. One of her favorite things was a fire in the fireplace on a cool night.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons Tony Bray and wife, Melissa of Phoenix, Arizona and Jeremy Bray of Madison, Wisconsin. Step-daughters Gwen Camp and husband Larry of Lindale, Gina Jarman and husband Mac of Lindale, and Gail Brown and husband Jerry of Lindale. Kathleen is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be sons-in-law and grandsons.
Memorials may be made to the Pine Springs Cemetery. Pine Springs Cemetery Address: 2155 CR 334, Tyler, TX 75708.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.