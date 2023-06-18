Katheryn Rose Hetherly
TYLER — Katheryn Rose Johnson Hetherly of Tyler, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the age of 94. She and her husband John Boyd Hetherly, who preceded her in death in 2001, lived in Tyler since 1970. She was a well-loved member of the Meadow Lake Senior Living community where she resided for 11 years.
Katheryn was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on August 28, 1928, to Carl and Alma Johnson as the oldest of three children. Her sister Wanda Senning currently lives in Lubbock, Texas, She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Bill Senning and brother Carl D. Johnson of Seminole, Texas, preceded her in death in 2021.
Katheryn is survived by her daughter Karen Batchelor and husband David Batchelor, of Houston, Texas, and stepsons John Allen Hetherly and wife Jan Hetherly of Scroggins, Texas; Jay Bond Hetherly and wife Teresa Hetherly of Little Elm, Texas; and James Glen Hetherly who preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by four grandchildren: Kathleen Johnson and husband Bruce Johnson of Medina, Texas; Kristen Hillman and husband Greg Hillman of Houston, Texas; Keith Hetherly and wife Kristen of Arlington, Texas; and Heath Hetherly and wife Michelle of Ormond Beach, Florida. Katheryn is survived by five great-grandchildren: Courtney Johnson Shipman and husband Garrett Shipman, Parker Johnson, Christy Johnson, Josh Hillman, and Leah Hillman. She was a loving aunt to Robert Senning, Carla Senning, and Nancy Senning who preceded her in death in 2021.
Education was a top priority for Katheryn. After graduating from Georgia State University with a degree in business, she attained an MBA from the University of Texas at Tyler. Upon graduation, she worked at the UT Health Science Center and the US Federal Court System in Tyler. She took great pride in working for Judge William Wayne Justice. Katheryn actively volunteered with the League of Women Voters, Tyler Public Library, and the Peacemakers Quilting Group at the Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church.
Katheryn loved her family very much and has provided a lasting legacy by writing over 90 stories about her Norwegian heritage, family, friends, and life from her perspective. She travelled extensively throughout her life and was happiest when she was learning about the culture, people, and places she visited. After each trip, she compiled pictures to share with her family and often gave presentations to the residents at Meadow Lake.
Visitation: 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Mount Olivet Chapel. 1:00 p.m. Graveside service in Mount Olivet Cemetery. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Celebration of Life at Mount Olivet Chapel.