FLOWER MOUND — Graveside services for Katherine Pliler, age 98 of Flower Mound, Texas, is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Longview, Texas. Katherine passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Flower Mound, Texas. She was born March 11, 1923 to Robert L. and Ella Mae Thompson in Bastrop, La. They moved to Texas in 1930 and settled in Longview and raised their family there. Katherine was the wife of the late Russell Wardell Pliler. They were married in 1939, May 6 and continued living in Longview and raised their family there. They had sixty-five years of a wonderful life together. In 1978 they decided to retire and sold their home and business, Pliler Typewriter Service, and moved to beautiful Hideaway Lake in the Tyler area. They lived there the next thirty years. In 2009 it was decided that due to her health, the family thought she should move closer to them, so she moved to Fisco, TX in assisted living for the next six years. In 2015 her health was a little more concerning and daughter, Dawana, moved her into their home in Flower Mound, TX. It was a blessing to all and was so peaceful to her. She is survived by four children: Ronnie Pliler of Longview, Cathy Scott of Denver, Patti Pliler of Waco, Dawana Westgate of Flower Mound and a sister, Barbara Griffin of Alabama, Five beautiful granddaughters and seven great grand children and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Mausoleum Chapel prior to the graveside service.
