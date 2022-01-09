Katherine Marie Parks Crawford
TYLER — Katherine Marie Parks Crawford went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 6, 2022. She was born in Houston County, Texas on March 11, 1935, to parents Hubert L. and Mary Katherine (Lockey) Parks.
Katherine grew up mostly in small towns in East Texas, following her father’s career as a high school coach, which eventually took them to the West Texas town of Water Valley. After graduating as Salutatorian from Water Valley HIgh School in 1953, where she enjoyed playing basketball and tennis, Katherine attended and graduated with her Bachelor of Arts degree from Stephen F. Austin State College in 1956. She later received her Masters Degree from The University of Texas at Tyler.
While attending SFA, Katherine met her sweetheart, Joseph A. Crawford, and they were married on June 9, 1956 in Nacogdoches, Texas. They soon moved to Houston, Texas where they lived with their two daughters, Denise and Jan before returning to East Texas in 1972 and settling in Tyler. She enjoyed a long career as an educator, retiring in 1997 from Chapel Hill ISD.
Katherine enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, entertaining friends, and cheering for the Texas Aggies. She especially loved being active in her church community. Wherever they lived, she and Joe were always involved in the Baptist church. Over the years, she participated in many ways, including some of her favorites; singing in the choir, attending WMU (Women’s Missionary Union), and helping with Friendship International. She was a longtime member of Green Acres Baptist Church prior to her death.
Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Crawford, and parents Hubert and Mary Parks. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Livingstone (Bill) of Dallas, Texas and Jan Perez (Danny) of League City, Texas; sisters Gloria Parks of Tyler, Texas, Barbara Meriwether of Jacksonville, Texas, and Marian Greeney (Glen) of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren John Bogue (Aly), Scott Livingstone (Amanda), Jemma Bogue Carroll (Tanner), Molly Livingstone, Jeannie Bogue, and Christopher Perez, as well as four great grandchildren.
A private family burial service will be held at Cathedral of the Pines Cemetery in Tyler, with Pastor Kenneth Meadows presiding. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Green Acres Baptist Church. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.