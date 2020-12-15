Karn Scott Schmidt
TROUP — Karn Scott Schmidt, 72, of Troup, Texas, passed away on December 13, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. He was born July 8, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Paul John, Sr. and Ellen Rita Mucker Schmidt. Karn was a retired Pharmacist. He graduated college with his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. He was a member of the Whitehouse United Methodist Church. He was very active in his church, singing in the choir and serving on many committees. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Schmidt of Troup, TX; Father and Mother-in-law, Geno J., Sr., and Nora Loro of Troup, TX; son, Jeffrey M. Schmidt, and wife Lydia of Dallas, TX; daughters, Karrie A. Thomas and husband Calvin of Leander, TX; Jocelyn K. Schmidt of Tyler, TX; brothers, Paul J. Schmidt, Jr. of Dublin, OH, Thomas A. Schmidt and wife Christine of Galesburg, IL, Gerry Schmidt and wife Lynn of Chicago, IL, Keith Schmidt and wife Cassie of Whitehouse, TX; 3 grandchildren, Moira A., Matthew S., and Maxwell E. Thomas; Numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse, TX 75791.

