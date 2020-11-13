Karen Thompson Gerstenberger
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Karen, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and to all she touched.
Karen passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Hospice of East Texas. She was born July 9, 1957 in Mexia, Texas to Jack Thompson and Hazel Maddox. She attended school in Palestine, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Thompson and mother Hazel Maddox, brothers Curtis, Ronnie, James and Bobby Thompson; and grandchildren Dillion Gerstenberger and Brooke Gerstenberger.
She is survived by her husband of forty-four years, Ray, son Raymond and wife Amanda Gerstenberger, and daughter Melissa Ellis; grandchildren, Shane and Kayla Gerstenberger, and Trevor, Michael, and Johnny Layton; brothers David Thompson and wife Judy, Jack Thompson and wife Neisha; and sisters, Shirley Douthitt and husband Dwane, and Kathy Hayes and husband Randy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services are planned for a later date.
