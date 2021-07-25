Karen Scott Sawyer
PARIS — Sawyer, Karen Scott, age 78, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born in Paris, TX during the brief period her father was commissioned to build airstrips at Camp Maxie. Raised in Tyler, Karen attended Tyler Public Schools, graduated from Lee High School and enrolled in Tyler Junior College. It was the summer of 1962 when she met William “Bill” Sawyer, Jr. at a local park. They worked two different shifts for the summer parks program for special needs children. Bill began to bring her lunch each day and by end of the summer he proposed. They married on August 25, 1962 and together attended Stephen F. Austin University. Two years later, Karen gave birth to their only child, Susan “Stephanie”. After a few brief years in Houston, they finally made their home in San Antonio. Karen made her career as a residential property manager while Bill built a successful interior design firm. Years of hard work allowed them to retire early to Lake Cypress Springs. Karen loved lake living and the wonderful friends they made during those years. In 2011, Karen and Bill moved to Paris to be closer to family and joined Calvary United Methodist Church.
Karen was a gentle spirit, soft spoken and kind. She loved to read, garden and fish. She loved her grandchildren and had a special way of making friends for life. Bill often stated that he envied her ability to find contentment. Those who knew her regarded how she loved the simple things...a drive in the country, fresh peaches in season, and a good homemade margarita.
Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Karen is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Sawyer Cecil and husband, Carl of Paris; grandson, Dillon Scott Cecil and wife, Laura of Dallas; granddaughter, Randle Katherine Cecil of Crested Butte, CO and great grandson, Clayton Philip Cecil of Dallas.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Springlake Assisted Living and Memory Care, Dr. Bercher and Ryleigh Sims of Platinum Hospice, and the many special friends whose love and support the family will always cherish.
A graveside service, officiated by Rev. Tim Marks and arranged by Fry and Gibbs Funeral Home, will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 am at Tyler Memorial Park, Tyler, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any memorial donations to
either the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or Calvary United Methodist Church.