FLINT — Karen Lynne Reimers (nee Hassenpflug), our mom, was welcomed home on July 21, 2020. Karen was born in Milwaukee, WI. She became a RN and worked at the VA hospital. While she enjoyed nursing, her true calling was being a mom. Even with a young daughter, Mom and Dad started fostering children from newborns to teenagers. This passion continued a next generation with daughter Elisa, who continued the legacy. Running a home and raising children was where mom excelled. The atmosphere in the home was loving and nurturing, and Mom was a constant, allowing us to always feel secure and loved. Mom shared her faith and lived it, teaching us the Bible, reading us Bible stories, and teaching us songs that supported her faith. Our brother, Bryan, was handicapped, and Mom faithfully took the extra time and effort to tend to him. Mom is catching up with him right now in Heaven. Dad took comfort knowing that while he was working, Mom was holding down the fort. Mom laughed constantly, prayed faithfully, and loved unconditionally.
Even as teenagers, Mom was always there when we needed her, answering questions and training us to be godly spouses and for the girls, keepers of the home. Alzheimer’s crept up and stole Mom from us, but the teaching, the work ethic, the example of a godly life that she embodied, are a part of all the children she raised. Mom and Dad prayed faithfully for their children over 53 years. Her faith and prayers were the greatest gifts she could have given us. Welcome home Mom!
Those left behind, waiting to join her, are her husband David Reimers, and her very blessed children Elisa, Holly, and Marc, since Bryan has already gone home.
Any donations can be sent to Hospice of East Texas.