Karen Lois Collum
TYLER — Services for Karen L. Collum, 68, will be held at Boren Conner Funeral Home in Bullard on Thursday, May 19. Viewing will be held prior to the service at 10:00 am and the service will begin at 10:30. Family friend Steve Miller will lead the service.
Karen went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 15, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Karen had a deep devotion to Christ and loved sharing her testimony and witnessing to others. She was dedicated to her daughters and raised them in a strong Christian home. She loved crafting, collecting, reminiscing, storytelling and singing. She was known for her annual hot cocoa party and loved to volunteer each year at Hell House.
She is survived by her daughters Casey Collum and Courtney Collum. She is also survived by her siblings and their spouses: Sisters: Deanne Riley (David), Kristi C Roberts (Bruce), Lauren Whitus (Josh), Lacey Collum (Ty Jackson), Dr. Leah Bryan-Gonzalez (Alexa) Brothers: Ron Koziol, Cary Collum (Linda) Carter Collum (Heather), Charlton Collum (Priscilla), Clayton Collum (Chelsea) Stepmom Diane Collum and Brother in-law Jimmy Vest and numerous nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother Gwen Collum, father Dr. Leroy Collum and her sister Sherry Jerger Vest.