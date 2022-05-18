Kaleb Balderrama
TYLER — Benjamin Kaleb Balderrama, 25, of Tyler, Texas, went to be with the Lord, on May 13, 2022, in Chandler, Texas.
Funeral services will be 6:00 pm, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Savanna Events, 238 CR 319 West, Tyler, TX, 75706, with Reverend Dr. David Dykes officiating. Private family burial.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, prior to the service.
Kaleb was born in Whitehouse, Texas, to Mario Balderrama and Shelley Steed on December 3, 1996. He graduated from Whitehouse High School. He worked at Butch-Casing Oil and Gas Company. He enjoyed fishing, soccer, football, track, working out at the gym, playing X-Box, and dancing. He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. He loved being with his family and friends.
Kaleb is survived by his father, Mario Balderrama of Tyler; mother, Shelley Steed Balderrama of Troup; brothers, Aaron Balderrama of 29 Palms, CA, and Michael Brundidge of Tyler; nephew, Raleigh Brundidge of Tyler; grandparents, Ben and Rosa Balderrama of Tyler, and John and Joan Steed of Lindale; uncles and aunts, Joe and Delcy Balderrama of Midlothian, Ben and Stacy Balderrama of Chapel Hill, John and Angelic Balderrama of Lindale, Clint and Kari Steed of Winona, and Todd and Brooke Steed; numerous cousins and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.