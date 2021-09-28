Junior Mullican
TYLER — Memorial service for Junior Mullican, 90 of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler, TX. Reverend Ron Byrd will be officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Junior passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Tyler, after an illness with a blood disorder. He was born February 10, 1931 in Smith County to the late Marshall Mullican and Lois Carpenter. Junior graduated from Tyler High School in 1949 and has lived in Tyler all of his life. He attended Tyler Junior College and also served in the U.S. Navy in California and Japan. He was employed in the freight business for Red Ball and Yellow Motor Freight. He enjoyed driving trucks and seeing his customers and retired after 40+ years in the business.
Junior loved working outside in his yard and took pride in always having a beautiful place with many flowers. He also took much enjoyment in helping and attending his grandson, Cameron’s football games through high school. He had a love for Disney and always looked forward to those trips with his family. He loved football and was an avid UT longhorn fan. He was well known and liked by all, for he never met a stranger. Just lend him your ear and he loved to talk and tell you a story.
Junior is survived by his loving family and includes his wife of 65 years, Nina Hanson Mullican; as well as his daughter, Mollie Rogers; grandson and wife, Cameron and Haley Rogers; and great-granddaughter, Kynlee Elizabeth Rogers, all residents of Tyler. He is also survived by his two brothers and their wives, Jackie Don Carpenter and Ellen Sue of White Oak, TX and Douglas and Marlene Carpenter of Kilgore, TX.
Junior was a wonderful loving husband, daddy, papa, and friend and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Junior_Mullican or mailed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.