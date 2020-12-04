June Washington Lister
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. June Washington Lister, 68 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1 pm with Rev. John Runnells serving as eulogist. *MASK ARE REQUIRED*. The service will be held in Starks Cemetery in the Swan Community of Tyler Texas under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.

