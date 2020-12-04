June Washington Lister
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. June Washington Lister, 68 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1 pm with Rev. John Runnells serving as eulogist. *MASK ARE REQUIRED*. The service will be held in Starks Cemetery in the Swan Community of Tyler Texas under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.