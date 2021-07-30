June Musick
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for June Musick, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Jacksonville. She will be laid to rest at Union Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Visitation will begin on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
June was born in Potosi, Missouri on July 22, 1936, and entered eternal life on July 28, 2021. She was a dedicated, active member of First Baptist Church in Jacksonville. For 40 years, she was the Nursery Church Director and taught at the Kids First Educational Center for 10 years. She was very talented at making floral arrangements and worked at Musick’s Floral Shop for many years.
She was preceded in death by parents, Rev. Radford and Stella (Burch) Bean and stepmother, Kathryn Bean; husband, John Ed Musick; and son, James “Jamie” Ed Musick.
Left to cherish June’s memory are her children Debbie Miller and husband Randy of Jacksonville, Kaye Escueta and husband Fernando of Jacksonville, Stephanie Parrot and husband Bob of Reklaw, Dianne Brown and husband Rex of Flint, Robert Musick and Lupi Mendoza of Jacksonville, and Dawn Turner and husband Tony of Jacksonville; daughter-in-law, Kay Musick; and a sister; Kathy Preis and husband Tom of Oregon; She is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Michael Lindsey and wife Shanta, Shana Lindsey, Aaron Lindsey and wife Adriene, Paxton Lindsey, Trina Travis and husband Paul, Holly Miller and husband Drew, Josh McElyea and wife Bethany, Brian McElyea and wife Ciji, Scott Musick, Brandon Musick, Crystal Patton and husband Kevin, Rex Brown Jr. and Jenn, Natalie Davison and husband Steven, Casey Alexander Mendoza, Robert Miguel Musick, Austin Turner and Dawson Turner; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews including J.B. Hudson, Fred Bean and John Burch and wife Judy.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and great grandsons will be honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Legacy at Jacksonville and Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 210 Philip St., Jacksonville, TX 75766.