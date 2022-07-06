June Flock
TYLER — Graveside services will be held for June S. Flock on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 9 a.m. with Rev. Josh Youngblood officiating, assisted by Rev. Dennis Black. June will be buried at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home.
June was born in Rusk, Cherokee County, Texas on June 2, 1932, to Loarn and Ocie Marie Simmons. She passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2022, in Tyler. June was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Kenneth R. Simmons and sister, Anita Annis. June is survived by nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
After working for County Judge J.W. Sumers and Guinn & Guinn in Rusk, Texas, she received a position with Ramey & Flock in Tyler, where she met her future husband, Jack W. Flock. June and Jack were married on December 11, 1954, at Marvin United Methodist Church. Thereafter, she accepted a position with Humble Oil and Refining Corporation (“Exxon”) in the legal department.
June was a member of several community organizations, including Texas Lawyers’ Auxiliary (Charter Life Member), Marvin United Methodist Church and Friendly Class, Smith County Historical Society, President of Tyler Woman’s Forum, and The Criterion Club.
The Flock family sincerely thanks the wonderful caregivers from CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital; CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rehabilitation Hospital; CHRISTUS Home Health; Hospice of East of Texas; Right at Home, and Ms. Victoria Criss for the exceptional and compassionate care they gave to June. Additionally, June is forever grateful for her beloved friend and housekeeper, Leticia Lopez, her dear friends, Laine Potter, Randi Lasater and Linda and Andy Navarro, as well as, the rest of her Ramey & Flock family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations to honor June may be made to: Marvin United Methodist Church-Tyler; Tyler Junior College Foundation; CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Foundation or Hospice of East Texas Foundation.