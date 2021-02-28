Julius Wayne Pickett
TYLER — Julius Wayne Pickett, 82 of Tyler, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Julius was born on Saturday, February 4, 1939 in Winona to Bruner Pickett and Effie Lois Roberts. He also had a great step-father, Lloyd F. Magee, who meant a lot to him.
In his spare time, Julius loved outdoors, fishing, wood working and spending time with his family. He was a kind loving spouse, dad and papa. He retired from Kelly Springfield/Goodyear with over 30 years of service. Julius served in the Army and was a Mason at Star Lodge 118, where he received several outstanding awards.
Julius is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Gail Pickett; son, Jearld (Jerry) Pickett and his wife Pia; daughter, Lesia Dean Small and her husband Steve; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Julius is preceded in death by his sister, Lorean Moreau; mother, Lois Magee; father, Bruner Pickett and step-father, Lloyd Magee.
Services for Julius will be held Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:00 am at Tyler Memorial Funeral home followed by a graveside service at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
4A Girls Basketball: Dallas Pinkston edges Brownsboro
-
2A Girls Basketball: Martin's Mill in regionals for 16th straight year
-
Letter to the Editor: Readers sound off on Schaefer, Gohmert, Abbott
-
East Texas Crisis Center sees significant damages after many pipes freeze, burst during winter storm
-
Dina Laniese Rushing