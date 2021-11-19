Juliette Desirree Stewart-Mckelvey
TYLER — Juliette Desirree Stewart-Mckelvey was born November 19,1969 to Jack and Vera Jean Harwell. Julie went to be with our Lord and Savior October 17,2021. She is survived by her husband Gary Mckelvey of Whitehouse, Tx; her stepchildren Jesse Mckelvey (Dalila Perez) of Carthage, Tx; Mysti Bradshaw (Jonathan Bradshaw) of Tyler, Tx; her mother Vera Jean Harwell of Marlton, NJ; her son Christopher Stewart of Marlton, NJ; and daughter Jacqueline Stewart also of Marlton, NJ; brothers Jack Raymond Harwell of Dorchester, Tx and Joel Marcus Harwell (Christina Harwell) of Greenville, Tx; and five grandchildren. Julie was preceded in death by her father, Jack D. Harwell, her sister-in-law, Dana Harwell as well as her grandparents. A memorial will be held to celebrate her life November 20, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church at 2pm.