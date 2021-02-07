Julie Sue Davis
TYLER — A memorial service for Julie Sue Davis will be held on Saturday, February 13 at 2:00 PM at Highland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Scott Mackey officiating. Face masks required. Visitation with the family immediately after the service.
Julie Davis passed away on January 31, 2021 in Tyler, TX. She was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on November 17, 1956 to Edith and Martin Davis. She graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids. In 1979 she moved to Tyler with her family. For a time, she was employed by Goodwill Industries before moving on the U.T. Health Science Center where she worked as a data entry person for over 30 years, prior to retiring.
Although Julie was wheelchair bound for her entire life, she lived a full and complete life. She regularly participated in the life of her church in Cedar Rapids and at Highland Presbyterian in Tyler, where she was ordained as an Elder.
Julie was preceded in death by her mother Edith, and two cousins. She is survived by her loving family including her father Martin, brother John and his wife Becky, and two nieces Chrissy Davis and Katy Lewis (Kevin). Also surviving are three cousins in Iowa.
If desired, memorials may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 3101 Paluxy Dr., Tyler, TX or to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Manny's Tex-Mex Cafe announces closure due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Tyler ISD graduate among 3 Idaho Army National Guard soldiers killed in helicopter crash
-
Mahomes talks baby, his spirit animal and training techniques ahead of Super Bowl
-
Rusk High School student walks down runway, pursues his dreams of a modeling and acting career
-
Chandler woman charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty