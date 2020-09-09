Julie K. Nichols

Julie, David, and Laura left California and moved to Tyler in January, 1972 where David began his dental practice. Julie immediately became active in the community. They joined Marvin United Methodist Church where Julie sang in the choir. Several months later Julie made a commitment to learn and soon teach God’s Word. She began teaching Sunday School in the church, participating in home Bible studies, and serving Bible Study Fellowship ( BSF) as a group leader. She was still teaching at Marvin months after she was diagnosed with ALS and became ill in 2019.
Julie was also involved in many community projects. She was a member of the Tyler Junior League, the Cultumae Literary Club, the Four Season’s Garden Club, and The Women’s Symphony League. Julie volunteered for the Tyler Literacy Council mentoring ladies furthering their education. She was a board member of Son Shine Lighthouse Ministries, a women’s recovery home, as well as assisting individuals recovering from drug addiction. For many years she distributed food for Meals on Wheels.
Some of her fun things in life were playing Mah Jongg weekly with “the girls”, and traveling to Colorado with “the girls”. Her love for the mountains flowed over to 22 consecutive summer vacations to Colorado with David, Laura, Matt, and the three grandchildren who she adored. They all loved their Sunday morning “Condo Church” when everyone read their favorite Bible passage and then “preached” a sermon.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Mary Kirklin and nephew, Aaron Duderstadt. She is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Laura Culver; son-in-law, Matthew Culver; grandchildren, Caleb, Andrew, and Anna; and her brother, Steve Kirklin of Houston; and sister, Betty Duderstadt of Georgetown.
Pallbearers are Matt Culver, Caleb Culver, Andrew Culver, and Gene Thrash. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Gallery Sunday School class at Marvin and the girls Bon Bon Mah Jongg group plus close cousin friend, Emily Nichols.
A private family graveside service at Cathedral of the Pines Cemetery will precede the memorial service at Marvin United Methodist Church at 3 p.m Thursday, September 10, 2020, with Dr. Doug Baker officiating directed by Stewart Family Funeral Home. A reception and visitation will follow the service at Pirtle Hall in Marvin.
Memorials may be sent to The Marvin UMC Eternal Flame Fund, the Bethesda Clinic, and Youth With Mission, Tyler or the charity of your choice.