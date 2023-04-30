Julie Cade Murphee

Julie Cade Murphree
CHANDLER — Services for Julie Cade Murphree, 60, will be held 11 a.m. on May 6 at Chandler Memorial Cemetery.
Julie was born on March 15, 1963 in Kilgore, Texas to Joe H. Cade and Tommie Taylor Hodges. Later in life, she and younger sister Jenny were blessed to become part of an extended and blended family that includes their parents Joe & Barbara Cade, Red Springs; Tommie & Paul Hodges, Woodway; and siblings Julie Pelton Schuricht, Tyler; Eric Hodges, Celina, Texas; and Heidi Hodges, St. Louis, Missouri.
She spent her early childhood in Garland, Texas before moving to East Texas where she attended Dixie Elementary, Stewart Junior High, and John Tyler HS before graduating from Lindale HS in 1981.
Julie married young and gave birth to her first daughter Halley in 1986. As a young single mother, she went to nursing school so that she could provide a better life for Halley. She had a special gift to care for the elderly and dying with dignity, compassion and care.
In 2000, Julie married her loving husband Jerry Murphree before welcoming her second daughter Mackenzie in 2003. Born 17 years apart, she loved to joke that she had two “only” children, especially as she was pushing a stroller while touring colleges with Halley. As Mackenzie grew older, Julie became an active Girl Scout parent, even chaperoning Mackenzie on a trip through Europe.
In 2019, Julie became Mimi to grandson Cade, and in 2021 to granddaughter Emilia. She was incredibly excited to be a Mimi, and lived in Austin with daughter Halley and son-in-law Alan Farmer for nearly a year preceding her death to be closer to her grandkids. Cade and Emmy could always count on her to sneak them sweets, loud toys and extra bedtime stories.
In addition to her family, Julie had two other loves in life: Coca-Cola and Donny Osmond. A Donny fan since she saw him perform on her 10th birthday, Julie celebrated her 60th birthday last month with a trip to Las Vegas with best friend Phyllis Cardenas to see him again. She raved about the trip until the day she died.
Julie is preceded in death by sister Jenny Cade Folsom; grandparents Mary Horton Cade & Joe H. Cade Sr.; grandparents Ida B. Taylor & James R. Taylor; grandparents Harry & Bee Mann; and uncles James A. Cade & Jerry H. Cade.