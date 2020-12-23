Julianna Rae Martin

Funeral services for Julianna Martin will be at 11:00 am, day, December 23, 2020, at Arp First Baptist Church, with Reverends Mike Rice, Scott Bates, and Shawn Sherwood officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery, Concord, Texas.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel, Troup.
Julianna lived in Troup, Texas for 23 years before moving to Hot Springs, Arkansas, where she has lived with her husband for 4 years. She worked at Citizen National Bank of Henderson where she retired as an executive assistant. She married James Joe Martin, Sr. on August 8, 1980. She enjoyed gardening and watching the birds in the many beautiful birdhouses she collected. She was a former member of Arp First Baptist Church, after moving to Arkansas, she became a member of Center Fork Baptist Church. She loved God with all her heart and served him faithfully throughout all her life. Her grandchildren were the love of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Paul Lewis Martin, sister, Evie Woernley, and brothers, Kenneth Brown, Dennis Brown, and Raymond Brown.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, James Joe Martin, Sr. of Hot Springs, AR; 5 children, Mildred Elizabeth “Beth” Lammons of Kosse, TX, James Joe “Jimbo” Martin, Jr. of Alvin, TX, Lance Martin of Katy, TX, Lillie Janette “Jenny” Sherwood and husband Shawn of Dallas, TX and Betty Ann Marlowe and husband Joe of Hot Spring, AR; 2 sisters, Joyce Edgell and Mary Fox; 4 brothers, Dale Brown and wife Debbie, Roy Brown, Jimmy Brown, and Ronnie Brown; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; Numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Brown, Thomas Lammons, Spencer Lammons, Anthony J. Dilbeck, Jeffery Spangler, and James Martin “Trace” III.
Honorary Pallbearers Troy Martin, James “Gator” Edward, and Steve Altenburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.