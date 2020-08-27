Julian Lee Peddy

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Tenaha with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Bro. Rusty Kilpatrick will officiate. Interment will follow at Ramah Cemetery in Tenaha.
Mr. Peddy was born May 6, 1929, in Tenaha, to Walter Chambers Peddy Sr. and Ollie Lee Pou Peddy. He retired from USPS as a mail carrier. Mr. Peddy enjoyed farming cattle and timber and in his younger years, he enjoyed square dancing and travel. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Tenaha.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine McMahon Peddy of Tenaha; children, Patricia L. Hubbard of Lindale, Robert W. Peddy and wife Sharon of Tyler, and Carol Ann Kilpatrick and husband Frank of Tenaha; step-children, Cindy Haltom and husband Craig of Tenaha, Tommy McMahon of Tenaha, and Stephen McMahon and wife Shirley of Houston; grandchildren, Kelli Peddy Trent and husband Jason of Dallas, Amanda Peddy Weaver and husband Jared of Tyler, David M. Hubbard and wife Mary of Southlake, Joshua Hubbard and wife Melissa of Cornelius, North Carolina, Jeremy Hubbard and wife Dana of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Krissy Shaw and husband Will of Canton, Wes Kilpatrick and wife Laura of Gary, and Rusty Kilpatrick of Tenaha; step-grandchildren, Mark Haltom and wife Stephanie of Whitehouse, Michelle Allensworth and husband Brandon of United States Air Force, Japan, Malissa Conner and husband Michael of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Thomas Nevin of Houston, and Chris Cox of Houston; 16 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; brother, Walter C. Peddy Jr. and wife Dorothy Jean of Tenaha; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Faye Twomey Peddy; parents, Walter Chambers Peddy Sr. and Ollie Lee Pou Peddy; brother, Jennings Peddy; and sisters, Inez Pool and Agnes Parker.
Pallbearers will be David Hubbard, Joshua Hubbard, Jeremy Hubbard, Will Shaw, Wes Kilpatrick, Jason Trent, Jared Weaver.
A special thanks to Dr. Aaron Polk Jr., Dr. Arielle Lee, and the professionals of Affinity Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorial donations can be made to First United Methodist Church in Tenaha.
Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com