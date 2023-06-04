Julia Ann Tolar
TYLER — Julia Ann Tolar (Sledd), of Tyler, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023, 6 weeks shy of her 91st birthday. She was born on July 8th, 1932 in Tyler to Nelson Reed Sledd and Mary Eugenia Sledd, where she grew up. She graduated from John Tyler High School and attended Tyler Jr. College where she enjoyed performing with the world renowned Apache Belles. She married Byron Tolar in 1965 and they moved to Houston, where they lived for the next 30+ years, raising 6 children. One of her greatest joys was having the whole family (22+) come for holidays and cooking a feast for her family. After their last child graduated, they moved back to the Tyler area. They were very active in church, both in Houston and at Marvin Methodist Church in Tyler. In her later years, she was an active prayer warrior and took that job very serious. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Eugenia Sledd, her husband, Byron Tolar, and her daughter, Linda Tolar. She is survived by her 4 sons: Tom and wife Judi of Holly Lake, TX; David and wife, Cindy of Atlanta, GA; Steven of Dallas, TX; and Michael of Wharton, TX; and daughter, Nancy Maples and husband Steve of Wharton, TX; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and the 11th on the way. Visitation will be Monday, June 5th at 12 Noon at Lloyd James Funeral Home at 1011 E. 1st Street, Tyler with service following at 1:00 at the funeral home and burial following at Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be shared on line at http://www.lloydjamesfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to Houston Hospice, 1102 N. Mechanic St., El Campo, TX 77437 or Choice Care Hospice, 6760 Old Jacksonville Hwy #101, Tyler, TX 75703.