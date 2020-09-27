Julia Ann Lee Henson

Julia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, R.L. Henson; brothers, Frank Lee, Walter Lee; sisters, Peggy Lee, Mary Sikes, Betty Bragg, Carolyn Faye Akin; and granddaughter, Catherine Michelle Grimes. She is survived by son, Mike Grimes (Cindy), Tyler; daughters, Sharon Maynor (Bob), Mansfield, LA, Terri Grimes, Tyler, and Cathy Hommel (Bill), Tyler; 7 grandchildren, Teresa Maynor, Shreveport, LA, Scott Maynor (Kristy), Frisco, TX, Marc Grimes, Tyler, Tracy Boyer (Ky), Hideaway, TX., Sarah Dickerson (Dalton), Tyler, Hayden and Griffin Hommel, Tyler; 5 great-grandchildren, Grant Maynor, Owen, Eli, and Rhett Maynor, and Hannah Boyer. Julia is also survived by her husband’s children, Robert Henson (Donna), Chandler, TX., Kyle Henson (Amy), Chandler, and Peggy West (Jeff), Tyler; and 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Julia attended schools in Marietta and Mt. Pleasant. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She and her husband, R.L., enjoyed volunteering at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.
Julia loved God and His Word and was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. She was ready to go be with her Lord and be reunited with loved ones who had gone on before.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7925 S. Broadway Ave. #1140, Tyler, TX 75703 or the missions ministry at Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701.
A private family graveside service is planned. The officiant will be Dr. Tom Buck.