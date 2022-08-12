Judy Jackson Earhart
OVERTON — Judy Earhart of Overton, TX passed away on August 7, 2022, after a long courageous battle with breast cancer.
Judy grew up in Henderson, TX, the child of a large family with two sisters and two brothers. She lived and worked in Overton for most of her adult life. She was a faithful member of Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore and cherished her friends of the Sanctuary Sunday School Class.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents JC & Gracie Jackson and her brother David (Buddy) Jackson.
Judy is survived by her loving husband Ron, stepdaughter Sherry (Jamie), granddaughter Jordan, sisters Toni Hood, Cathy Spence (Donnie), brother Tim Jackson (Teresa) and many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 13 from 6-8 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hwy 80 Mission or your local SPCA chapter.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com