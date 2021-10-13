JUDY FEARS

Judy Sue Fears
TYLER — Judy Sue Fears, age 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 25th, 2021. She was born August 9th, 1944 to Billie Lou (Boles) and Billy John Anderson. She grew
up in Mt. Enterprise, Texas and after high school she attended A&M Texas Real Estate school. Her real estate career spanned over 50 years from Houston, to Austin, to eventually Tyler, Texas.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Santana; two sisters: Donna Wells & Deborah Wachmann; six grandchildren: Matthew Taylor, Stephanie Lamb, Victoria Young, Karis Graves, William and Cullen Hester; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Known as GRAMMY by almost everyone, she was like a surrogate grandmother, opening her home to many people throughout her lifetime. The joy of the Lord was truly her strength (Nehemiah 8:10) and her walk with the Lord was evident by all who knew her. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, October 16th, 2021, at Lloyd James Funeral Home at 1011 E. First St. Tyler, Texas 75701. In remembrance of Judy’s life and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations be made to Rose Height Church at 2120 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX 75701.