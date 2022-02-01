Judy Dickerson
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Judy Dickerson of Jacksonville is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. David Hallum, Frank Diamont, and C.B. Williams will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville.
Visitation will begin on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Judy passed away on January 28, 2022. She was born in Chilton, Texas on November 27, 1942, to Buddy and Myrtle Gibson. She was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and worked at Jackson Square Florist for over 20 years. She was a member at Afton Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jimmy Ray Gibson, Jack Gibson, and Donnie Gibson; and her sister-in-law, Juanita Gibson.
Left to cherish Judy’s memory is her loving and devoted husband of over 60 years, Charles Dickerson, of Jacksonvlle; children, Dedi Kyle and husband Jim, Chuck Dickerson, Craig Dickerson and Tammie Hosea, and Tonya Sanford and husband Shell; sister-in-law, Beverly Gibson; and Godchildren, Cathy Thompson and Guillermo Cedillo, and C.B. Williams and wife Kristen. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mandy Pugh and husband John Lance, Jaimee Mikes and husband Ryan, Kristie Gambill and husband Justin, Cody Kyle and wife Amy, Tanna Ivey and boyfriend Kody Casaday, Houston Dickerson, and Jerrod Dickerson; her great-grandchildren, Kylie Pugh, Shelby Pugh, Amber Mikes, Brady Mikes, Harper Kyle, Jace Gambill, Bentli Gambill, and Emmie Lou Kyle; and her nieces and nephews, Donna Sosby, Rae Dawn Gibson, and Jackie Gibson. Pallbearers will be Ryan Mikes, John Lance Pugh, Justin Gambill, Cody Kyle, Jim Kyle, Houston Dickerson, Jerrod Dickerson, Frank Diamont, James Yancey, C.B. Williams, Jimmy Dickson, Byron Underwood, Charles Yarbrough, and Eddie Smith.