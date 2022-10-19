Judith Turner Hale
GRAPEVINE — Judith Turner Hale, 98, of Grapevine, Texas, (formally of Troup) went to be with the Lord, on October 17, 2022, in Grapevine, Texas.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, October 21, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel, Troup, with Reverend Aaron Richter officiating. Burial to follow at Pinecrest Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, Friday, October 21, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, prior to the service.
Judith was born in Troup, Texas to A.P. Clem and Annie Viola Strong Clem on September 19, 1924. She worked in accounting and banking for many years. She was a member the Railroad Retirement, Woodworker’s Club of Tyler and a member of First United Methodist Church of Troup. She loved her family with all of her heart.
Judith is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Robert Turner, R.D. Hale and son, Richard Allen Turner.
Judith is survived by her sons, Jim Turner and wife Charlene of Beaumont, Ronald Turner and wife Cathy of Grapevine, and Max Turner and wife Debbie of Lumberton; 4 grandchildren, Sarah Richter, Amanda Dana, Neil Turner, and Ryan Turner; 6 great-grandchildren, Charlotte Richter, Molly Richter, Adam Richter, Aspen Dana, Luca Dana, and Rowan Turner; numerous other family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.