Judith Peters York
TYLER — Judith Eileen Peters York passed away on April 17, 2022. Judy was born August 14, 1943 in Bossier City, Louisiana to parents Samuel Paul Peters, Jr and Winifred Eileen Boles Peters. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Shreveport where she and her brother, Clayton Paul Peters, grew up.
She graduated from C.E. Byrd High School, received her undergraduate degree in music from the University of Oklahoma and her post-graduate work at Southern Methodist University in Dallas where she was awarded her Masters of Music in Organ Performance. While at SMU, she studied under and was the graduate assistant of Dr. Robert T. Anderson, professor and chair of the organ department at SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts. She also studied with Dr. Mildred Andrews, Professor of Music at the University of Oklahoma. After she and her daughter Christy moved to Dallas for her studies at SMU, she served as organist, first at Wilshire Baptist Church and then at Park Cities Baptist Church. At PCBC, she met her husband, Richard, who happened to be the President of the Sanctuary Choir. The two were married at Park Cities Baptist Church in 1971. Son, Jeffrey Brian York arrived the next year.
Judy served as Organist / Associate Director of Music to many churches in the Dallas area, namely Wilshire Baptist Church, Christ United Methodist Church in Plano, University Park United Methodist Church in Dallas and finally at Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler, where she and Richard moved after his retirement from IBM.
She also was an active director of handbell choirs and developed award winning ensembles at each of the churches she served. She has also been member, officer and on the Executive Board of the Greater Dallas Handbell Association.
She was a member of Dallas Handbell Ensemble under the direction of David R. Davidson and toured with that group to Eastern Europe. While she was a DHE ringer, the DHE made a compact disc and frequently performed with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.
She was an active member in the Dallas Chapter of the American Guild of Organists for many years and served in many official positions. Not just a church organist, Judy was well respected in the church choral community as well and even served as President of Dallas’ Chapter of Choristers Guild.
She was a published arranger and composer of piano and handbell music.
Judy was an active organ concert performer, presenting many programs in the North and East Texas area. She was a guest artist at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. She also played at Gloucester Cathedral in Gloucester, England and also at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. While on tour with one of her church choirs, Judy played a service on THE GRAND ORGAN of St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican, Rome, Italy.
Even with all of these accomplishments, Judy had many other loves. She loved to travel with her husband, Richard. She loved being with her family, and in particular, her grand and great-grandchildren. She showed interest in each individual member of the family and made everyone feel special and loved. She always had a fun craft up her sleeve for the females of the family to do together, and also for the younger children as well. She loved hosting parties and family gatherings at Hideaway Lake, chatting and relaxing there, hearing everyone’s stories and telling them, especially if they included a good laugh.
Judy, is survived by her husband, Richard Marvin York, of Tyler, and children, Christy Lynn York McDuffee and husband William Coleman McDuffee, III, of Kingwood, and son Jeffrey Brian York and wife Rose Marie Sanchez York, of Richardson. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sarah Jordan McDuffee of Spring, Texas, Jacob Samuel McDuffee and wife Kari of Austin, Hannah Grace McDuffee Pyle and husband Nathan of Austin, Caleb Coleman McDuffee and wife Jessica of Spring, TX, and Noah Alexander York of Richardson. Great-grandchildren are Stephen Henry Szynkarski and Erin Grace Szynkarski of Spring. Judy is also survived by her step-mother, Ann Richardson Calhoun and step-sister, Dorothy Elizabeth Davis of Shreveport and sister-in-law, Libby York of Terrell.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Marvin UMC, 300 W. Erwin, Tyler at 2pm. Dr. Doug Baker officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to Marvin UMC, New Organ Fund - https://marvinumc.com Judith Peters York