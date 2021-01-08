Judith Elizabeth Gottesman
TYLER — Judy can well be described as an exceptional Empath. She always was able to “connect” with others on a level that most people rarely understood. As a massage therapist for many years, she was able to perform this healing art in ways that quickly assured her a long line of dedicated clients who were truly disappointed when she left Dallas to move to East Texas. Her talents came through, however, in many other ways. Her poetry won her many awards and accolades, and artistic endeavors included amazing art guitars, sewing, crafts, shadow boxes, and whatever she could imagine from her box of mysterious “junk” that she was always rummaging through. Her home art studio was almost as well equipped as a Hobby Lobby store.
Judy’s love of music was always at the forefront of her mind. She met me at an acoustic folk music concert and after we wed, we created a successful music venue in East Texas to bring their favorite singer/songwriters to new audiences.
Always sensitive to other people’s feelings, her sweetness and understanding has always been a pleasure to be around.
I will deeply miss her...
We will hold a private graveside service, due to COVID, at Rose Hill Cemetery on Friday, 1/8/21 at 11am. The service will also be livestreamed on Zoom for those who wish to join. To get the Zoom link, please register at OurKaddish.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County (www.alzalliance.org) or The Hospice of East Texas (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org). Both have helped me get through all of this.
