Judith Anne McConnell
PLANO — Judy McConnell passed away peacefully in her apartment in Plano, TX on December 8, 2022. This followed the birthdate of her deceased husband Jim McConnell, in which she spent the day with recalling fond memories of him and sweet conversations with each of her three children. During those conversations she commented on how much she missed him.
Judith Anne Blackburn was born to Marvin and Mabel Blackburn on October 5, 1937, in Omaha, Nebraska. She attended the University of Nebraska where she met and later married James J. (Jim) McConnell. Judy was an exceptional homemaker, wife and mother raising Mike (married to Christine), Anne Graf (married to Dennis) and Mark.
Judy was active with Delta Gamma sorority most of her life and had a well know affection for Scottish Terriers which she also loved and raised throughout her adult life. Her proudest reputation was being known by her grandchildren as, “Laughing Grandma”.
Judy is survived by her three children and grandchildren Claire Coles (married to Kyle), Michael McConnell, John Graf, Jake Graf and Ryan Graf.
The family would like to thank Marianna Garcia, her caretaker for her last couple of years, for her kindness and gentleness that Judy loved and appreciated.