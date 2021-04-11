Judith Anne Mahaley Hayes
TYLER — Aesop, the ancient Greek fabulist born into slavery, once observed: “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”
No one better lived this sentiment than Judith Anne Mahaley Hayes of Tyler, Texas, born September 11, 1939 in Charlotte, North Carolina. On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, as she held her husband Tommy’s hand, Judie passed away.
Judie grew up in Charlotte, NC, the daughter of Moses Stephen Mahaley, a stockbroker, and Etta Belle Meador. She was precocious as a child, passionately inquisitive, and loved the outdoors, particularly ladybugs. Hence she earned the nickname early in life: “Judie Bug.” She graduated Piedmont High School in 1957.Throughout her life, Judie worked as a legal secretary, worked with Wachovia bank in Charlotte, NC, and charmed many customers as store clerk at The Bath Shoppe in Tyler, Texas. Finally, in her mid-40s, she fulfilled a dream of pursuing her barber’s license, successfully passing her state board certification and working as a barber as her last professional endeavor.
Judie loved bridge games, a small bit of White Zinfandel with a good meal, productions at Tyler Civic Theatre, Caesar salads and grilled cheese, British comedy, and giving gifts to those she loved. She cherished animals of all kinds, from her beloved dogs to the hummingbirds that lit outside her dining room window on the feeder she kept. She loved to write. Her favorite color was green, and she was never happier than when she was helping someone.
Perhaps her most defining characteristic was a deep, unwavering care for others. Judie never hesitated to stop when she saw someone in need, in a grocery store, a parking lot, a waiting room, a street corner. She forged friendships – often, lasting ones – in unlikely places: the dry cleaners, in line at the insurance office, at the mechanic waiting for her car. It was never unusual for her, on a routine day of errands or a family outing, to note: “Wait! I need to stop! I have to check on someone.” Sometimes this was a new friend, sometimes a friend of years. Often, it was someone she had learned was struggling. Newly diagnosed with an illness. Husband not ok. Financial troubles. Having a tough week. About to lose a job. Judie would always remember. And she would always return, to check in. She relentlessly cared for those around her and loved fiercely those she developed a bond with, from her closest family to those she only just met.
In September of 1972, Judie was enjoying a night out with friends at The Villa supper club in Charlotte, NC. A group was loudly celebrating and attempting to sing in the back. Judie marched defiantly to the table to confront the men; she demanded they quiet down so her friends could have a nice evening.
This is how Judie met Tommy Lee Hayes, out with friends working on a construction project in the area. They shared a spirited conversation, identified a mutual love of the game of pool, and in a brilliant move of persuasion on Tommy’s part, they made a date for the upcoming week.
They married three months later.
Shortly after their marriage, Tommy’s work brought them to her final and lasting home: Tyler, Texas.
Judie is survived by Tommy, her husband of forty-eight years. They shared everything from last minute day after Christmas trips to Las Vegas in the earliest years of their marriage to family beach vacations to Destin, Florida to late nights in their living room chairs watching their favorite game show, The Chase, up through Judie’s last weeks. She is also survived by their daughter, Dr. Heather Ashley Hayes, with whom she adored getting mother/daughter pedicures, sharing grilled cheese lunches, and watching true crime docuseries together while puzzling and debating clues for hours, an activity that continued over Zoom calls well into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judie was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. M. Stephen Mahaley of Maggie Valley, NC. She is survived by her sister-in law Jane Mahaley of Greensboro, NC as well as her loving nieces and nephews: Rhett and Cindy Mahaley of Iron Station, NC, Steve and Allison Mahaley of Hillsborough, NC, Ted and Becky Clark of Yadkinville, NC, David and Lori Mahaley of Durham, NC, and Lee Mahaley of Sanford, NC. She is additionally supported and survived by her husband’s family, the Clarks, scattered across the United States.Finally, she is held dear by a large group of surviving friends throughout the US as well many here in Smith County, Texas.
She is also survived by her two beloved four-legged family members,taking up residence by her living room chair in mourning: Bailey and Brittany.
Judie, along with her daughter,loved flowers, their beauty and their vibrance, when they filled her home. Yet, especially in her later life, all who knew her know that Judie was a fierce advocate for abused animals, and those without homes. She and Tommy sheltered a number of dogs, up to her 2019 adoption of her last four-legged companion before her death, Bailey. If you are so inclined, donations may be made in her memory to Nicholas Pet Haven in Tyler, Texas, founded by Tommy and Judie’s neighbor and dear friend.
Though, in the spirit of her life, Judie would most hope we all pursue an unexpected act of kindness for someone we know or meet, today or any day, in her memory. She would hope we remember Aesop’s sentiment: that our acts of kindness are never wasted. We take this idea forward as our memories of her bright light, and all her kindnesses, forever remain a part our communities.
Tommy and Heather are planning a joyous celebration of Judie’s life, adhering to Texas and CDC guidelines of COVID-19 safety for all who attend, to be held at a Tyler location sometime in May of 2021. Details will be forthcoming.
