Judith Ann Burleyson
TYLER — Judith Ann Williams Burleyson, 78, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 in Tyler due to heart failure. She was born January 12, 1943 in Lawton, OK. The first child of Roy Cecil Williams and Jewel Faye Goodnight Williams.
Graveside services are scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Funeral Home.
Judith’s father served in the US Army in World War II and in the Korean Conflict. During his service, the family also lived in Japan, Albuquerque, NM and Leesville, LA. These early travels inspired Judith’s interests in nature, art, music, history, philosophy and many cultures.
Judith graduated from Leesville High School and earned an art degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. She was an artist, an art teacher for nearly three decades, an enthusiastic reader and collector of cultural artifacts. She taught high school art at Jacksonville ISD and Tyler ISD.
She was a nature and animal lover and rescued many animals in her lifetime.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her sister, Belinda Goodsell and husband, Roger; her niece, Lindsay Goodsell Garner and husband, David; and two great-nieces, Leah and Jenna Garner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pets Fur People 1823 County Road 386, Tyler, TX 75708 or an animal rescue organization of choice.
