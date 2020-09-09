Judge Larry W. Jones

He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church, first in Lindale and then in Mineola. His family, especially his grandchildren, were the joy of his life. He loved nature and enjoyed being in the outdoors: hunting, fishing, golfing and watching his daughters and grands play any sport. He was an avid reader and loved books. He was a leader, friend and mentor to many and he will be missed tremendously.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Peggy Jahnke and his brother Michael DuPree. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sue N. Jones of Mineola, daughter Jean E. and son-in-law Stephen Sides of Dallas, daughter Laura and son-in-law Chip Patton of Fort Worth, grandchildren Garrett and Harrison Sides, and Jack and Claire Patton, sister Anna Ortego, and brother Jay DuPree.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Methodist Ministry Center in Mineola. Family visitation will follow the service. If you are unable to attend, the service will be available on Facebook Live through First United Methodist Church of Mineola, Texas. https://www.facebook.com/MINEOLAFUMC/
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s memory to First United Methodist Church of Mineola or the Mineola Nature Preserve.