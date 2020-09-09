Judge Larry W. Jones
Judge Larry W. Jones
MINEOLA — Larry Jones, 74, of Mineola, died peacefully on September 3, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Larry was born on November 27, 1945, to Donald W. Jones and V. Marie DuPree in Houston, Texas. He was a proud Stingaree and graduated from Texas City High School in 1964. He earned his undergraduate degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and law degree from South Texas College of Law. He excelled at many careers, including teacher, coach, attorney, mediator and judge. He was widely respected and known for his impartiality and accurate rulings on the bench, while serving as a Municipal Judge in Seabrook, 7th District Court Judge in Tyler, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 in Wood County, and Associate City Judge in Mineola, Texas. He served as an original board member of the Mineola Nature Preserve, was a member of Kiwanis Club, and the Methodist Men.
He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church, first in Lindale and then in Mineola. His family, especially his grandchildren, were the joy of his life. He loved nature and enjoyed being in the outdoors: hunting, fishing, golfing and watching his daughters and grands play any sport. He was an avid reader and loved books. He was a leader, friend and mentor to many and he will be missed tremendously.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Peggy Jahnke and his brother Michael DuPree. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sue N. Jones of Mineola, daughter Jean E. and son-in-law Stephen Sides of Dallas, daughter Laura and son-in-law Chip Patton of Fort Worth, grandchildren Garrett and Harrison Sides, and Jack and Claire Patton, sister Anna Ortego, and brother Jay DuPree.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Methodist Ministry Center in Mineola. Family visitation will follow the service. If you are unable to attend, the service will be available on Facebook Live through First United Methodist Church of Mineola, Texas. https://www.facebook.com/MINEOLAFUMC/
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s memory to First United Methodist Church of Mineola or the Mineola Nature Preserve.

Tags

Recommended for you