Juanita Polly Shiflett

Mrs. Shiflett passed away on November 8, 2020 in Tyler.
Juanita Pearl Shiflett was born August 26, 1934 in Tyler, TX to the late Clyde Clifford Emmons and Ruby Ethel Wood Emmons. She worked as a checker for Brookshire’s Grocery Store and was a member of the Social Order of the Beauceant and Daughters of the Nile. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Shiflett, daughter, Sharla Watts, grandson, Michael Allen and brothers, Edwin, Gerald, Audrey, Kenneth, Sidney and Richard.
Survivors include her three children, Janet Sheats and husband, Kenneth, Larry Allen and Sheila Jones; brother, John Emmons; sister, Barbara Hubbard; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.