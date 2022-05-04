Juanita Eleanor Horn Dyer
TYLER — Graveside services for Juanita Eleanor Horn Dyer, 101 of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler with Rev. James Cheatham officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service, at the cemetery.
Mrs. Dyer passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Henderson, Texas.
She was born on March 30, 1921 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to George Lee and Zelma Terrell Horn.
Juanita married Woodrow Wilson Dyer on July 3, 1939. They enjoyed 62 years together, until his death in 2001. She was a retired secretary and also worked several years at First Baptist Day Care. She was a lifelong Baptist and a member of Westwood Baptist Church for 70 years. She enjoyed her family, gardening and participating in church activities.
Mrs. Dyer was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Dyer; parents, Lee and Zelma Horn; infant son, Jimmy Lee Dyer and sister, Mildred Hitt.
Juanita is survived by her sons, James Edwin Dyer and wife Susan, Gary Wilson Dyer and wife Patricia, David Wayne Dyer and wife Ronda; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
