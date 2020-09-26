Juanita Bird

A funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. Rev. Scott Wiley will officiate. Juanita will be laid to rest in Frankston City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years, Clyde Bird; grandson, Brian Cooper; brothers Ray, James Joel and John Simmons and a sister, Louise Rosengren.
Left to cherish Juanita’s memory are her children, Jerry Bird, Mike Bird and wife Janie and Ray Bird, all of Frankston and daughter, Beverly Scheppler and husband Bud of Bradford. She is also survived by a brother, Karl Simmons of Fredericksburg; sisters, Faye Smith of Houston, Linda Glynn of Pasadena and Jackie Mudd of Round Rock; 11 grandchildren: Tiffany, Emily, Erica, Becky, Beth, Dustin, Drew, Brandy, Shawn, Kris and Belinda; 24 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Bird, Drew Bird, Brandy Bird, Kris Bird, Braxton Bird, Kolby Cooper, Chase Cooper and Tracy Durham. Honorary pallbearers are Shawn Bird, Bryce Burris, Luke Adkison, Grant Bird, James Sarver, Tom Spears and Cody Mohan.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family request with gratitude that memorial contributions in Juanita’s name be directed to Frankston City Cemetery, P.O. Box 176, Frankston, Texas 75763.