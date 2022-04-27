Juanita Bess Lacy Tillison
ARP — Juanita Bess Lacy Tillison, age 92, of Arp, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Juanita was born on Thursday, April 3, 1930 in the Bell Community near Troup, Texas.
Juanita was a beautiful, happy person that never met a stranger. She graduated from Troup High School and attended business school in Tyler, Texas. Juanita retired from Allstate Insurance where she was an office manager. She was also an active leader in the Joy Sunday School Class at Sharon Baptist church in Arp, Texas where she had been a long time member. Juanita had a sweet, engaging heart and enriched the many lives of her friends and family with her infectious smile. Her family remembers that she had a great fashion sense and was always dressed up and ready to go at a moment’s notice. Juanita was a wonderful woman that was loved for her sparking personality. She will be greatly missed, and her memory will always be cherished.
Juanita will lovingly be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Juanita is preceded in death by her loving husband, Johnnie Horace Tillison; parents, William Homer Lacy and Mamie Hawes Lacy; and siblings, Odell Lacy Melton, Margaret Lacy Obar, William Cecil Lacy and Claud L. Lacy.
A time of visitation for Juanita will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the Sharon Baptist Church, 12216 FM-3226, Arp, TX 75750. A celebration of life will occur Saturday, April 30, 2022 beginning at 2:00 p.m., followed by the graveside service at 3:00 p.m. in the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.