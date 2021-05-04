Juanice Elizabeth Fulgham
SAN ANTONIO — Juanice Elizabeth Fulgham passed away on May 1, 2021 in San Antonio. She was born to Cary & Lois Fulgham on August 10, 1926 in Brownsboro.
After working at Camp Fannin she moved to Orange in 1946. She had a long career working for Dupont and spent a lot of time doing volunteer work for the Pilot Club and the Stark Theater. She was a loving and special Aunt.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.