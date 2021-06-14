Juan Moa
TYLER — Juan Moa lived 84 long years of life, 67 of which were with the love of his life, Rebeca Moa who passed away only three months before Juan passed. Of those 67 years, they had five children, Juan Jr, Melba, Edward, Raul, and Jessie. From those five children, they have 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, and the family is still growing. Throughout the years, Juan Moa would work up to two, sometimes three jobs, and made sure that his family was well provided for at all times. Juan was known as a hardworking, selfless, and loving husband and father. He showed his family how to love, what true hard work and sacrifice is, and what a real family man should be. Juan had a strong love for tejano music and dancing. He also had a strong love for football, but more specifically for the Dallas Cowboys. He was one of the biggest Cowboys’ fans you would ever meet, no matter win or lose. Juan Moa will be greatly missed, but he will not be forgotten. From the love that he had with Rebeca Moa, 50 people came into the world, and that love will now be passed onto future generations.
Services are scheduled for Monday, June 14, 2021, at 11:00 am, at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard, TX - with Rev. John Thomas officiating. There will be a visitation at 10:30 am held prior to the service.