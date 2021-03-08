Joyce Yowell
TROUP — Joyce Yowell, 91, of Troup, Texas, passed away on March 6, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. She was born March 15, 1929, in Houston, Texas to the late Willard and Ruby Mae Honea Saylor.
Graveside services for Joyce Yowell will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Bradford Cemetery, Troup with Reverends Stevie Oakes, and Sherman Mayfield officiating.
Visitation will be 9:00 - 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, prior to the service.
Joyce worked for USI for many years, and she owned a resale shop, where she loved to work and meet people. She attended Noonday school. She taught Sunday School at Pleasant Hills Church for many years. She was a member of the Gospel Barn Church of Troup. She loved to craft, crochet, fish, board games, and TV game shows, especially Wheel of Fortune, loved the beach and the sand between her toes, and do woodwork. She loved her family with all of her heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandchild, Jason Maxfield, great-grandchild, A’sa Ross, son-in-law, Jack W. Driskill, sister, Delores Popovich, and brother, Jim Rushing.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Leonard Yowell of Troup; children, Joydean Driskill of Whitehouse, Donna Fee of Troup, Sherrie Maxfield of Lindale, and Shane Yowell and wife Kay Dee of Chandler; sister, Norma Jean Popovich of Galveston; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; numerous relatives and friends.
Donations can be made to The Gospel Barn Church of Troup, 515 S. Railroad St., Troup, TX 75789.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Burger Bucket List: 15 Burgers To Taste In East Texas
-
Tyler police investigating shooting after female injured
-
The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibition Brings Its Blockbuster Show To Dallas
-
Video and story: Taking 'steak' in Tyler, Prime 102 offers unique menu and dining experience
-
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...