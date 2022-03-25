Joyce Wilkinson
TROUP — Joyce Marie Wilkinson, 92, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord, on March 21, 2022, in Troup, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, with Russ Lester officiating. Burial to follow at Henry’s Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Cottle Funeral Home prior to service.
Joyce was born on October 18, 1929, to John Henry and Maude Mabel Guess Lovorn. She graduated from Waco High School and attended Baylor, Midwestern University, and Texas Tech before graduating with a BS degree from West Texas State College. She later received her Master’s from UTEP. She taught school for 31 years before retiring from Andrews ISD in 1993, including 20 years at Troup ISD.
Joyce was a member of the United Methodist Church of Troup. Main interests other than family, which was always first, were volunteering at the Clothes Closet at the Church of Christ, Food Pantry at the Methodist Church, playing Mexican Train with old friends, and Mahjong with newer friends. She and her husband, Willie, were awarded the Troup ISD Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, husband Willie David Wilkinson, brothers Norman Lovorn and Richard Lovorn, and sisters Elizabeth Martin and Aline Smith. She is survived by her son, Mark Lester and wife Brenda, daughter Karen Lester Zoller and husband Michael, and daughter Kim Wilkinson Cantele, as well as grandchildren Sarah Siragusa and husband Brad, Laura Purdy and Noah Buchanan, Russ Lester and wife Anna, Shawn Bunyard and wife Terri, Amanda Basco and husband Josh, Ashley Riddle, Bill Bassett and wife Elisabeth, 9 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Russ Lester, Shawn Bunyard, Brad Siragusa, Noah Buchanan, Bill Bassett, and Rylan Dekeyzer.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.