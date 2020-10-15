Joyce Villa
TYLER — A memorial service will be held for Joyce Villa at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Church of the Pines , 5201 S. Broadway Ave, Suite #250, Tyler, Texas 75703.
Joyce Elaine Villa was born December 2, 1962 in Tyler, Texas, where she lived all of her life. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and go fishing.
Mrs. Villa passed away at the age of 57 on October 8, 2020.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Noel Villa; daughter, Rosse Villa; two grandchildren, Damian Villa and Antonio Duran; and several nieces and nephews.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
3 hospitalized, including infant, after wreck in Chapel Hill area
-
Henderson County man killed, another man hospitalized after wreck in Smith County
-
City of Tyler issues permit for new 7-Eleven location
-
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15: Undefeated Hawkins earns spot; Carthage, Daingerfield remain at No. 1
-
Pastor Kevin O'Neal Johnson