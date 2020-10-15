Joyce Villa
Joyce Villa
TYLER — A memorial service will be held for Joyce Villa at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Church of the Pines , 5201 S. Broadway Ave, Suite #250, Tyler, Texas 75703.
Joyce Elaine Villa was born December 2, 1962 in Tyler, Texas, where she lived all of her life. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and go fishing.
Mrs. Villa passed away at the age of 57 on October 8, 2020.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Noel Villa; daughter, Rosse Villa; two grandchildren, Damian Villa and Antonio Duran; and several nieces and nephews.

