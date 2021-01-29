Joyce Raye Symes
TYLER — Joyce Raye Singleton Symes of Tyler, Texas entered this life on October 14, 1943 and peacefully departed this life for her heavenly home on January 24, 2021. Joyce was born in Beaumont, Texas to her loving parents, Raymond B. “Buck” and Alice Blanche Singleton, who predeceased her.
Mrs. Symes is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Rodney Oliver Symes, Jr.; their daughter, Susan Bohot and her husband, Roger, of Tyler; and their son, Rodney Symes III and his wife Crystal, of Lancaster, Texas.
She is also survived by a sister, her only sibling, Margaret Lee Singleton Nissen and husband, Dale of Pearland, Texas.
Surviving Joyce are her nine beloved grandchildren, Aaron, Abigail, and Audrey Elizabeth, whose parents are Susan and Roger Bohot; and Nathan, Audrey Anne (husband Eric Martin), Andrew, Mary Alice, Noah, and Samuel, whose parents are Rodney III and Crystal Symes.
Services will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Pastor Joe Canal officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be sent to Tyler Christian Fellowship, 3421 Old Jacksonville Rd., Tyler, TX 75701.
Flowers may be sent to Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Rd., Tyler, TX 75703.
