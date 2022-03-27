Joyce Lynn Arrington
TYLER — Memorial services for Joyce Lynn Arrington, 79, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel with Dr. Bob Roberts and Dr. David Dykes officiating. A private, family graveside service will be held at Welcome Home Cemetery in Grayson, Louisiana under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Joyce Lynn Arrington passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 in Tyler. She was born April 2, 1942 in Columbia, Louisiana to Clyde E. and Nyease Duke Horn. She married her soulmate, high school and college sweetheart, Tom Arrington, on April 13, 1963.
Joyce Lynn was a devoted wife, mother, and follower of the Lord. As a longtime member of Green Acres Baptist Church of Tyler, she taught Sunday School classes, worked in Vacation Bible Schools, served as Sunday School classes’ administrator, sang in the church choir, and served on church committees. She participated in Bible Study Fellowship for many years. She was a founding member and participant of the Bethesda Alliance organization, including Hangers of Hope for the Bethesda Health Clinic. Her church and Christian witness were very much part of her life. She also was a natural entertainer and enjoyed bringing joy in the form of celebrations to her family and friends. Additionally, she used her entrepreneurial and administrative skills to open and operate a retail doll shop and to help build her husband’s engineering firm.
Joyce Lynn graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a B. S. in Education completing a double major. Music was an important part of her life, having studied piano all through her childhood, playing organ for her church in high school and taking organ classes in college. She liked all kinds of music and was extremely fond of “the hymns of the faith”.
Joyce Lynn was preceded in death by her father and mother, Clyde and Nyease Horn, her husband’s parents, T.O. and Bernice Arrington, and her brother-in-law, William D. Arrington. She is survived by her loving family including husband of nearly 59 years, Tom Arrington; daughter, April Moore; daughter, Carmen Scott and husband, Tony Scott; sister-in-law, Cindy Perry and husband, Danny Perry; grandchildren, Addie Moore, Walker Moore, Jack Moore, Cody Scott, Toni Layne, and Hayden Scott; great-grandchildren, Waylon Scott, Kamden Scott, Maycee Scott, Leddy Layne, and Liza Layne; and pet Papillon, Bandit.
Visitation with the family will be after the memorial service of March 31, 2022 in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Bethesda Health Clinic, 409 W. Ferguson St., Tyler, TX 75702 (bethesdaclinic.org) or the Music Worship Ministry of Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 (www.gabc.org).