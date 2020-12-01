Joyce Laverne Crabtree
CANTON — A visitation will be held for Joyce Laverne Crabtree, 81, of Canton from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Eubank Funeral Home.
Joyce went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. She was born on October 7, 1939 in Canton, Texas to Oliver Edward Dearing and Mary Inez Sides Dearing. Joyce grew up in the Canton area and graduated from Canton High School. She was a member of the Big Rock Church of Christ. On March 18, 1960 she married the love of her life, Nolen Crabtree, they were married for 60 years at his passing. Joyce was a florist for many years. She loved taking care of her house and her family. Joyce enjoyed working in her yard, growing flowers and helping others. Joyce loved the Lord and her family. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Inez Dearing; beloved husband, Nolen Crabtree and her son, Roger Crabtree.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Candel Burnett of Tyler, Texas; brother, Dwayne and wife, Sherry Dearing of Canton, Texas; sisters, Doris Jean Butler of Lindale, Texas and Betty Sue Wilkerson of Longview, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Interment will be at Haven of Memories Cemetery in Canton, Texas.
