Joyce Hendrix Bickerdike
TYLER — Joyce Hendrix Bickerdike, 82, of Tyler, went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 7th, 2021 after a difficult journey with Lewy Body Dementia.
Joyce was born in Tyler on August 13, 1938, a beautiful daughter to JP and Ina Rea Hendrix and sister to Mary, Patrick, Bill, Helen, and Tommy. After graduating Chapel Hill High School and attending Tyler Junior College, she fell in love with and married Edwin Bickerdike after courting for a brief 6 weeks. Edwin’s military career took them around the globe and instilled in her a gypsy soul. Together they created a beautiful family and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She and Ed were married for 49 wonderful years until his passing in 2007. After returning to Tyler in the early 80s she enjoyed a full life with family and friends. Upon widowhood, she was blessed with Willie Williams and a rekindled high school friendship.
Those who knew Joyce recall her as kind, selfless, vibrant, beautiful, strong, light-hearted and “The Queen of Fun.” She made everyone fortunate enough to be in her company feel special and loved. Laughter was unavoidable around Joyce, whose infectious laughter lit up any room. She became a motherly figure to many and she made the lives of her grandchildren magical.
Joyce will be reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, LTC (ret) Edwin Bickerdike, son, Cary Chris Bickerdike, her parents, sisters, Mary Bland and Helen Terrell, and brother Bill Hendrix.
She leaves behind her loving family including brothers, Patrick Hendrix and Tommy Boyd; children, Caryn & Randy Bettes and Tony & Helene Bickerdike (with honorary mention to Herman Smits); grandchildren, Amanda Giessen, Joshua Bettes, Lindsay Dunning, Tiffany Koop, Christopher, Alexander and Emily Bickerdike; 9 great-grandchildren and countless close friends and special extended family members.
Visitation is scheduled for 1:00 PM with services immediately following at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, TX with Rev. Sherman Mayfield officiating. She will be placed to rest at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler.
Pallbearers will be Christopher and Alexander Bickerdike, William Dunning, Matthew Koop, Colby Hamberg and Roy Giessen. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Bettes, Ben and Matt Phillips and Jim, Steve, and Glenn Bickerdike.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org).