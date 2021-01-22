Joyce Faye Parker
TYLER — Services for Joyce Parker, lovingly known as Honey and Memaw, 84, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 10:30am at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Vickery & Bro. Jamie Eitson officiating.
Burial will follow at Pine Springs Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Joyce passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Joyce was born June 15, 1936 in Corsicana, Tx. to Ruby and William Cook.
Joyce married James Parker on July 23, 1954 and celebrated 66 years together on their last anniversary. She graduated from ETMC school of nursing in the year of 1970. She was a loving and compassionate nurse that spent most of her years in service at Community Hospital in Tyler, Tx. She loved nursing, taking care of others, spending time with her loved ones and praising her Lord and Savior.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents William & Ruby Cook, daughter Linda Sanchez, brothers Homer Sowell and Wayne Sowell and sisters Lola Belle Glasscock and Mamie Perkins.
Joyce is survived by her husband James Parker, daughter Sissy Kennemer and husband Lance, bonus daughters Gayla Sanchez and husband Daniel and Lisa Kendall. Grandchildren Terra Hodge, Julie Ezell and husband James, Regan Davis and husband Ben, Bret Kennemer and wife Kassye, Dillon Kennemer and wife Amber, bonus granddaughters Virginia Williams and husband Wayne, Christina Childs and husband Colton. Great grandchildren, Tanner Hodge, Taylor Hodge, Carson Ezell, Britton Ezell and wife Alex and Ella Davis. She is also survived by countless other family members and close friends that she was Honey to and that she loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be Bret Kennemer, Dillon Kennemer, Tanner Hodge, Britton Ezell, Carson Ezell, James Ezell, Carl Joe Netherland and Ben Davis.
Visitation is scheduled from 6-8pm on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Burks Walker Tippit.
If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
